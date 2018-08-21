Baidu (BIDU) vs. Wix.Com (WIX) Head to Head Review

Baidu (NASDAQ: WIX) and Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Baidu alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baidu and Wix.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 6 14 1 2.76 Wix.Com 0 5 12 1 2.78

Baidu currently has a consensus price target of $295.69, suggesting a potential upside of 32.18%. Wix.Com has a consensus price target of $98.63, suggesting a potential downside of 1.18%. Given Baidu’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than Wix.Com.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Wix.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 27.11% 20.16% 9.39% Wix.Com -9.07% -104.11% -9.29%

Volatility and Risk

Baidu has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.Com has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baidu and Wix.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $13.03 billion 5.95 $2.81 billion $8.06 27.76 Wix.Com $425.64 million 10.99 -$56.27 million ($1.00) -99.80

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Wix.Com. Wix.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Wix.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baidu beats Wix.Com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps. It also provides Baijiahao, a publisher platform for content providers; Baidu Post Bar, a social media platform; Haokan Videos, an online short-form video aggregation platform; Baidu Knows, a knowledge sharing platform; Baidu Encyclopedia; Baidu Education, an online educational resources platform; Baidu Mobile Assistant, a mobile app marketplace; Baidu Mobile Guardian, a phone security software; DuerOS, a conversational artificial intelligence platform; Baidu Wallet, an online and mobile payment service; Baidu Consumer Credit, an installment payment service; Baidu Wealth Management, a wealth management service; Baidu Maps that offers services relating to locations and intelligent routing and navigation; Baidu Cloud Drive, a personal cloud service platform; and various mobile products and services. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, as well as Baidu Feed; Baidu Cloud, a public cloud computing platform; and Apollo, an open source autonomous driving platform. The iQIYI segment provides Internet video streaming services. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The company's principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment platform. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its users' Websites. In addition, the company provides Wix ShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers Wix Stores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an online appointment booking solution; Wix Hotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; Wix Music, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 119.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.