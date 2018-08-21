B2Gold (BTG) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.36. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 173154 shares traded.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.55 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 53.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,163,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 407,790 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 3,307.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 101,646 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 202.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 724,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

