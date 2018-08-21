AzurRx BioPharma’s (AZRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

“Our price target is derived from a discounted cash flow-based asset value of $115M for MS1819, using a 15% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate, with 40% probability of success.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $2.39 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 329,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

