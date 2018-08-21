aXpire (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

aXpire (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. aXpire has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $110,739.00 worth of aXpire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aXpire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, aXpire has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00272815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00150341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000232 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034265 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

aXpire Token Profile

aXpire’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,000,000 tokens. The official message board for aXpire is medium.com/@aXpire . The Reddit community for aXpire is /r/aXpire . aXpire’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . aXpire’s official website is axpire.io

Buying and Selling aXpire

aXpire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aXpire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aXpire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aXpire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

