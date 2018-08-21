Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 63.08% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $450,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339 shares in the company, valued at $80,999.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,218 shares of company stock worth $1,160,564 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 8,897.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,739 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 201,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 1,055,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,448. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

