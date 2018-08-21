Avianca (AVH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.70

Shares of Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 316543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

AVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Avianca from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

The stock has a market cap of $483.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Avianca by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 468,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 264,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avianca by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 216,470 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avianca by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Avianca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avianca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avianca (NYSE:AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

