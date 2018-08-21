Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $1,124,696.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $102.81 and a 12 month high of $142.95. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Guggenheim began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

