Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $762,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

XSLV opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $50.45.

