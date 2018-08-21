Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $555,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 122.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 160.6% in the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 165.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,505,209.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,732 shares of company stock worth $12,778,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

