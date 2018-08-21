Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 802 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,879.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,710 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,988,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,421 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,380,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,280,000 after acquiring an additional 688,282 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,349,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,922,000 after acquiring an additional 440,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,316,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,929,000 after acquiring an additional 327,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.