Auryn Resources (AUG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Auryn Resources stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auryn Resources stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,124,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Auryn Resources comprises about 2.0% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Auryn Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

