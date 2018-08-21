Auryn Resources (AUG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “
Auryn Resources stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.69.
Auryn Resources Company Profile
Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.
