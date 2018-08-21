Atrion (ATRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

ATRI opened at $653.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.64. Atrion has a 12 month low of $516.85 and a 12 month high of $694.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Atrion in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Atrion in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atrion in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atrion by 28.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atrion in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

