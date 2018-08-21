Atrion (ATRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
ATRI opened at $653.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.64. Atrion has a 12 month low of $516.85 and a 12 month high of $694.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.
Atrion Company Profile
Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.