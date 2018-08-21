Atomera Inc (ATOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Atomera an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ATOM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atomera in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ATOM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. 75,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,873. Atomera has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp acquired a new position in Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Atomera by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 386,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

