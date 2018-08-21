At Home Group Inc (HOME) Insider Sells $87,842.88 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $87,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman E. Mcleod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $89,605.44.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $88,957.44.

On Friday, July 20th, Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,239 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $502,155.27.

NYSE HOME opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. At Home Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 187.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,583,000 after buying an additional 1,125,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 114.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,709,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,916,000 after buying an additional 910,649 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in At Home Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,541,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,395,000 after buying an additional 473,780 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,049,000 after buying an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in At Home Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,920,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOME. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

