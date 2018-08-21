Aspen Technology (AZPN) PT Raised to $100.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.63.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $125.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,311 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $355,965.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,827.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Haroian sold 10,058 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,079,223.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,527. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

