ASML Holding NV (ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.83.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BlueFin Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ASML from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ASML by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,124. ASML has a 12 month low of $150.94 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. ASML had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

