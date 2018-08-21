Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.24

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 8867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $449.98 million, a PE ratio of 84.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. research analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 125,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 71,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

