Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Earns News Impact Score of 0.18

Headlines about Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Armstrong Flooring earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.4937885354771 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Armstrong Flooring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

AFI stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

