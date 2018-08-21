Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,105 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 98,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $282,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $607,940 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

