Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ares Management LP Unit in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$21.50” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. CIBC began coverage on Ares Management LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Ares Management LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Get Ares Management LP Unit alerts:

NYSE ARES opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Ares Management LP Unit has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.11 million. Ares Management LP Unit had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management LP Unit news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ares Management LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $208,650,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ares Management LP Unit by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,297,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,960,000 after acquiring an additional 697,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management LP Unit by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,670,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,279,000 after acquiring an additional 941,386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management LP Unit by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,671,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,600,000 after acquiring an additional 211,749 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Ares Management LP Unit by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,292,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management LP Unit Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.