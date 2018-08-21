Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $14.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 2018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $100,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $405.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 100.90%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

