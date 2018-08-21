Arconic Inc (ARNC) Position Boosted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 198.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 10,065.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Argus downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arconic from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

