Archrock Inc (AROC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.54.

AROC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Archrock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. FBR & Co upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Archrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,642.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,959.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,572.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

AROC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 16,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 2.92. Archrock has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%. research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -265.00%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

