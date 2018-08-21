Applied Materials (AMAT) Shares Down 0.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as low as $42.62 and last traded at $43.68. Approximately 454,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,810,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,232,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222,175 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $640,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,639,000 after acquiring an additional 435,308 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,550,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $586,702,000 after acquiring an additional 144,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 22.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $453,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,992 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

