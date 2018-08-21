Apple (AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $215.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $219.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $9,917,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,608,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,240,104.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,005,863.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,066 shares of company stock valued at $28,208,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Roof Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

