Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Holdings Cut by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 46.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 207,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AINV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

