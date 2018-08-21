Aphelion Price Tops $0.0678 on Exchanges (APH)

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Aphelion has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $112,611.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aphelion token can now be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Aphelion has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aphelion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00274309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00149367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034303 BTC.

Aphelion Profile

Aphelion’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,856,301 tokens. Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken . The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aphelion’s official website is aphelion.org . Aphelion’s official message board is aphelion.org/blog.html

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aphelion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aphelion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aphelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aphelion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.