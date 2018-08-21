Aperio Group LLC Purchases 6,756 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $181,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $137.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $1,186,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $122.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.44. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

