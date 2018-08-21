Aperio Group LLC Buys 41,995 Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (TSU)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 121,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TIM Participacoes by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TIM Participacoes by 38.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in TIM Participacoes by 33.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TIM Participacoes by 93.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSU opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. TIM Participacoes SA has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This is a boost from TIM Participacoes’s previous special dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays cut TIM Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

