Anthem Inc (ANTM) Stake Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $263.17 on Tuesday. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $66,218.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,157.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $4,820,373.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $332.00 price target on Anthem and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

