Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Earns News Impact Score of 0.23

News headlines about Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anika Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.7789044582417 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.86. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $69.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. First Analysis cut Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

