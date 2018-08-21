Analyzing Nevro (NVRO) & Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Nevro (NASDAQ: TNDM) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nevro and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 0 4 6 0 2.60 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 1 8 0 2.89

Nevro presently has a consensus target price of $81.89, suggesting a potential upside of 33.72%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.96%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Risk and Volatility

Nevro has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -10.68% -15.84% -8.70% Tandem Diabetes Care -92.85% N/A -51.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nevro and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $326.67 million 5.65 -$36.65 million ($1.25) -48.99 Tandem Diabetes Care $107.60 million 17.78 -$73.03 million ($12.87) -2.79

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Nevro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; t:slim X2 with G5 integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:lock cartridge and infusion set products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with Basal IQ; t:slim X2 with control IQ; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health mobile application. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

