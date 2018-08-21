Analyzing Avanos Medical (AVNS) & The Competition

Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is one of 28 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Avanos Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avanos Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $611.60 million $79.30 million 28.11 Avanos Medical Competitors $1.31 billion $198.48 million 26.50

Avanos Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avanos Medical. Avanos Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 11.85% 7.61% 4.44% Avanos Medical Competitors -142.92% -71.42% -15.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avanos Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Avanos Medical Competitors 148 782 1386 71 2.58

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus target price of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.20%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 1.32%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

