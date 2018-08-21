Analyzing Achaogen (AKAO) and Celsion (CLSN)

Achaogen (NASDAQ: CLSN) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Achaogen and Celsion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen -2,286.21% -146.50% -85.07% Celsion -4,479.42% -109.99% -49.22%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Achaogen and Celsion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen 0 2 8 0 2.80 Celsion 0 0 2 0 3.00

Achaogen presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.52%. Celsion has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.53%. Given Achaogen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Achaogen is more favorable than Celsion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Achaogen and Celsion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen $11.18 million 21.76 -$125.61 million ($3.17) -1.70 Celsion $500,000.00 87.33 -$20.40 million ($2.39) -1.03

Celsion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Achaogen. Achaogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Achaogen has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsion has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Achaogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Celsion shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Achaogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Celsion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celsion beats Achaogen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the development of antibacterial candidate C-Scape, an orally-administered combination of clavulanate and ceftibuten, which targets serious bacterial infections due to expanded spectrum beta-lactamases producing enterobacteriaceae; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to support plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

