Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC):

8/14/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

8/11/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

8/9/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $57.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,873.75, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.03. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $76.04.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.73 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $545,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,600 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

