Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ: HIIQ) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We reiterate our OW rating on Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ), which is a web-based developer and distributor of short-term medical plans targeted at the individual and family plan (IFP) market. The company also develops and distributes supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. Given the increasing premiums of individual exchange-based products, demand for short-term medical and limited indemnity products continues to grow.””

8/7/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00. They wrote, “We maintain our BUY rating on HIIQ and raise our PT to $62. The table is being set in which ’19 could be a year of accelerating revenue and adj-EBITDA growth, reversing the normalization that is contemplated in ’18. The upcoming Oct. 1 change in STM duration (3-month to 1-year) and the individual mandate penalty removal (Jan.1, ’19) should make HIIQ’s insurance products more attractive from both a financial and quality perspective. We have taken a conservative stance with respect to our estimates as not to get too far ahead of the company, but overall we are encouraged with the growth opportunity and bias that estimates move higher as ’18 progresses.””

8/2/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer and administrator of web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. Its product portfolio consists of short-term medical plans, accident, sickness & hospital medical plans, ancillary insurance, life insurance, lifestyle and discount services. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

7/30/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) is a web-based developer and distributor of short-term medical plans targeted at the individual and family plan (IFP) market. The company also develops and distributes supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans and life insurance policies. Given the increasing premiums of individual exchange-based products, demand for short-term medical and limited indemnity products continues to grow.””

7/14/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:HIIQ traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.80. 15,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,750. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $892.02 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Health Insurance Innovations Inc alerts:

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $285,674.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $324,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,524 shares of company stock valued at $41,925,031 over the last 90 days. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 529.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,260 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,759,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.