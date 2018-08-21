Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for E. W. Scripps (SSP)

E. W. Scripps (NYSE: SSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2018 – E. W. Scripps was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – E. W. Scripps was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

8/7/2018 – E. W. Scripps was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – E. W. Scripps had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2018 – E. W. Scripps was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 500,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,386. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that E. W. Scripps will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. E. W. Scripps’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 5.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 3.6% during the second quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 433,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 1,024.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

