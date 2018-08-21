Analysts Set Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Target Price at $44.94

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.94.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. Yum China has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $999,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,971.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.2% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 34.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 28.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 30.7% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

