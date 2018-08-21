Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Target Price at $122.25

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. 126,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,987. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $79.60 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

