Analysts Set Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) PT at $45.67

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 15.50%. analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

In related news, EVP Quintanilla Daniel Muniz sold 1,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

