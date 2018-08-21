Analysts Set Expectations for Chaparral Energy Inc Class A’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CHAP)

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:CHAP) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chaparral Energy Inc Class A in a report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Chaparral Energy Inc Class A’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHAP opened at $17.60 on Monday. Chaparral Energy Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million.

In other news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $94,577.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Chaparral Energy Inc Class A

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

