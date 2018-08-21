Analysts Set Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Price Target at $35.89

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBPX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on Continental Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Continental Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “$32.10” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Continental Building Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 10,000 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Bruce Briggs sold 3,350 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $105,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter worth $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 83.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 77.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 108.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period.

NYSE CBPX traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,026. Continental Building Products has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.37 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Continental Building Products will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

