Analysts Set Chubb Ltd (CB) PT at $158.67

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 target price on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Chubb stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.88. 38,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Chubb has a one year low of $123.96 and a one year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. research analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares worth $138,338. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,004,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169,592 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $95,936,000. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,753,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,045 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,682,000 after acquiring an additional 504,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,976,000 after acquiring an additional 488,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

