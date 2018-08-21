Analysts Set Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Price Target at $74.36

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $85.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

In other Best Buy news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,282.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,145 shares of company stock worth $1,692,585. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 155,379 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 45,703 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,132 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 681,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $50,828,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $14,284,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. 219,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,984. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

