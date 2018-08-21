Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.49 million. Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCII. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 13,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,855. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

