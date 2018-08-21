Analysts Expect Eaton Vance Corp (EV) to Post $0.81 EPS

Analysts expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Eaton Vance reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.71 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $63.50 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.48. 523,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,420. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

