Analysts Expect Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Chesapeake Utilities reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.85 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPK. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of CPK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.00. 27,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,311. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 3,706 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $294,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,389.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,839 shares of company stock worth $1,549,674 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 28.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

