Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.39. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.30). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of WLK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.31. 673,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,949. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, Chairman James Chao sold 33,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $4,019,580.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,569.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,351,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 489,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 763,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,913,000 after buying an additional 373,510 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

