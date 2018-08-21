Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $774.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report sales of $774.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $770.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $779.81 million. Synopsys posted sales of $695.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.60 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $3,772,554.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,894,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,334. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG increased its position in Synopsys by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Synopsys by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $93.92. 768,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

