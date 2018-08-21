Analysts Anticipate SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $521.35 Million

Brokerages expect that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $521.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.30 million and the highest is $525.00 million. SPX Flow posted sales of $491.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $531.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on SPX Flow in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on SPX Flow from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the first quarter worth $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 205.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1,203.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 42.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 166,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,984. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.95. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

